Providence man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearms sales.

Federal and local authorities say 21-year-old Diosvany Cabreja Renosa pleaded guilty Monday to selling two guns, one with an obliterated serial number to a local person, and another to an undercover law enforcement official who lives out-of-state.

The Providence man sold someone a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number last April and then in November sold an undercover ATF agent, who lives in Massachusetts, a semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine.

According to ATF records, Reynosa is not a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Reynoso was arrested in December.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30.