Rapper Young Thug arrested at album release party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.

Young Thug performs at the JMBLYA traveling music festival held at Sam Houston Race Park on Sunday, May 6th 2018. (Photo by Marco Torres/Freelance)

Officer Drake Madison says Friday the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail.

Madison says several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster's sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

He says officers detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

Brian Steel, an attorney who represented him in that case, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.