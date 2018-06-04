Records: Trucker found dead in Alabama killed during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Newly released court records say the trucker found dead at an Alabama gas station last month was killed during a robbery.

Al.com reports that 39-year-old Rodrakius Grays and 26-year-old Sheena Dixon were charged Wednesday with capital murder in the death of 55-year-old Derry S. Anderson. Charging documents say the two were stealing cash from Anderson when he was fatally shot.

Anderson was an Ohio trucker who was moving a load from Georgia to Arkansas. He was found dead in Birmingham by officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person on May 16. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide the next day.

The newspaper report doesn't say if Grays or Dixon has a lawyer. Court dates haven't been announced.

