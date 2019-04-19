Records: Writer was near husband's work at time of killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Unsealed court documents say a self-published romance writer charged with killing her chef husband in Portland was seen near her husband's work around the time he was fatally shot there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that despite telling police she was at home June 2, surveillance video captured Nancy Crampton Brophy driving her car near Daniel Brophy's work around the time he was shot, a probable cause affidavit shows.

The documents were unsealed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, revealing new details months after authorities jailed the author of "How To Murder Your Husband" on suspicion of killing her husband.

The essay was published years before police found her husband dead. Prosecutors say Crampton Brophy fatally shot him.

She pleaded not guilty in September. An email to her lawyer wasn't immediately answered.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com