Reno police: Death at home being investigated as homicide
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say they're investigating a death that is being treated as a homicide.
Police say the dead person was a male who found in front of a home Wednesday but they haven't released the age.
According to police, "all involved individuals have been located" and no immediate arrest was made.
No identities were released.
