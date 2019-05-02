Reno police: Shooting during sex attack found 'justifiable'

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police say a woman who shot and killed a man who was sexually assaulting her and a female friend on a downtown Reno bridge last month will not face criminal charges.

Sgt. Colby Palmer said Thursday that investigators determined the woman, 25-year-old Mariah Miller, was justified when she fatally wounded 29-year-old Josue Oconitrillo early April 20.

Oconitrillo was shot once in the torso. He died April 27 at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Miller was initially arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

A department statement says detectives found she drew her handgun and Oconitrillo ignored her order to stop the attack before he was shot.

Police say Miller administered first-aid to Oconitrillo and witnesses who saw the shooting helped Miller and the other woman before officers arrived.