Reno woman arrested in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police have arrested a 52-year-old woman accused of fleeing the scene of an accident in an SUV after she hit and killed a pedestrian south of downtown.

Police tracked down 52-year-old Karen Hoyopatubbi about six hours after she allegedly struck a man crossing a street near Moana and South Virginia Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

She was being held Friday at the Washoe County Jail without bail after she was booked on charges including hit-and-run causing death and driving on a suspended license.

Two other people were arrested on unrelated charges during the course of the investigation — one for DUI and one on drug charges.

Police say the pedestrian was in or near the crosswalk when the northbound SUV turned onto Moana Lane and struck him. The intersection was closed for nearly five hours.

At about 11:15 p.m., the SUV was spotted several blocks away — a gray, 1998, Jeep Cherokee with a distinctive red, rear gate

Police arrested 54-year-old John Stewart of Reno for DUI but determined he was not driving at the time of the fatal crash.

They also arrested 27-year-old Shawnie Ballestad for obstructing and resisting and possession of methamphetamine.

Jail records don't list lawyers for any of the suspects.