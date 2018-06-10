Report: Delaware pays $663K in assault, harassment claims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A newspaper investigation has found Delaware taxpayers paid $663,000 over the last decade to settle complaints of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

The News Journal reported this week that public records show eight settlements between 2007 and 2017. The payouts range from $2,500 to $287,500.

All but one of the victims were women. The sole male victim was a state police corporal who received $45,000 in 2012 after alleging then-Gov. Ruth Ann Minner passed him over for promotion in favor of a less-qualified woman.

The cases include a prison inmate who was raped by a guard and a female prison guard who said she was harassed after she rejected propositions from a coworker.

Three of the eight settlements involve female workers who said they were harassed by their male bosses.

