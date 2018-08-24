Report: Force justified in case of police custody death

ONEIDA, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general's office says the use of force was justified in the arrest of an unarmed 41-year-old central New York man who died after being shocked twice with police stun guns.

John Havener Jr. of Vernon Center died in January after being subdued by police in the city of Oneida. An attorney general's report Friday says Havener had driven off the road while on drugs and was walking around speaking incoherently when officers approached.

The report says two Oneida officers tried to subdue Havener with a Taser and pepper spray. A third officer from Canastota Police arrived and used his Taser in dart mode, allowing the three officers to handcuff Havener.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner found Havener's death to be accidental and caused by multiple drug toxicity.

