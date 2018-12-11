Report: New Mexico county lost $32K in phishing scam

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a southeastern New Mexico county has become the latest victim of a phishing scam after an employee was duped into sending money to a fake account.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher said last week a fraudulent email purporting and appearing to be from one of the recent fair and rodeo's vendors sought payment of $32,500 and an employee paid the wire transfer.

Gallagher says as soon as officials learned of the scam, the county reported it to the Lovington Police Department and it turned the matter over to state police.

Lovington Police Department Detective David Miranda confirmed the county reported the money transfer on Sept. 5.

