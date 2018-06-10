Report on Pennsylvania priest abuse to be most extensive yet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The results of a lengthy probe into the handling of sexual abuse claims by Roman Catholic dioceses throughout Pennsylvania could be made public within weeks.

A statewide grand jury spent nearly two years looking into the abuse scandal. Pennsylvania's attorney general plans to address the panel's findings this month.

The grand jury investigated six of the state's eight dioceses, which collectively minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics. The report, which victims' advocates said will be the largest in scale and most exhaustive by a U.S. state to date, is expected to reveal details of widespread abuse and efforts to conceal and protect abusive priests.

In a ruling last week denying a delay in the report's release, a judge said the panel had reviewed close to half a million documents in the investigation.