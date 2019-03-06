Report: overall crime rates down in Manchester last year

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An annual report says overall crime rates in Manchester, New Hampshire, were down in 2018.

Police tell WMUR-TV that violent crime was down 9 percent, with forcible rape incidents down 30 percent. Homicides increased from two cases in 2017 to five cases in 2018. However, police said arrests have been made in four of the cases.

Larcenies, including purse-snatching and shoplifting, increased 6 percent, making up the bulk of total crimes with more than 2,400 cases.

Fatal overdoses and overdoses in general are also down. Police said it's hard to say if those decreases are connected to the overall drop in crime.

