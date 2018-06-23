Reward offered after peregrine falcon's death

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the prosecution of whoever killed a peregrine falcon in Salem.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Salem Police are investigating the bird's death. It was found May 5 at a home in Salem, and officials say it died of a single gunshot wound from a small caliber firearm. Officials do not believe it traveled a significant distance from where it was shot.

Operation Game Thief, a non-profit partner of the Fish and Game department, is offering the reward. Anyone with information on the case can call the group's hotline at 1-800-344-4262 or report it online at www.nhogt.org.