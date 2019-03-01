Reward offered in 1993 Tennessee convenience store killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee have announced a $24,000 reward for information in a 1998 slaying of a convenience store clerk.

The case involves the shooting death of Michael Bell, who was a clerk at McKee's Stateline Convenience Store in Hardeman County, between Middleton, Tennessee, and Walnut, Mississippi.

The U.S. attorney's office said an investigation at the time revealed that the person who shot Bell left in a 1990s GM sedan and drove toward Walnut. A prosecutor's office release says information gathered then indicates the robbery wasn't the motive and that Bell was the target of a coordinated killing.

The FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the local district attorney and sheriff offices are working together on the case.

Information can be reported to (800) 824-3463 (TBI-FIND).