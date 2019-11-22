Rhode Island dentist charged with sexually assaulting child

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island dentist has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy over a period of years.

Maria Asciolla was released on $50,000 bail after her arraignment Thursday on four counts of first-degree child molestation.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Asciolla engaged in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14 on various dates between Nov. 24, 2016 and Sept. 29, 2018.

Asciolla lived in Jamestown and had a dental practice in East Greenwich. According to broadcast reports, her name is no longer on the dental office’s sign and she is no longer practicing.

Her attorney did not comment on the specifics of the case but objected to some of the conditions of her release, including a no-contact order with the alleged victim.