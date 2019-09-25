Rhode Island man serving life sentence seeks new trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man serving consecutive life sentences for two killings is asking Rhode Island's highest court for a new trial in one of them.

The Providence Journal reports that an attorney for Matthew Gumkowski, of West Warwick, argued to the Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday that the evidence does not support Gumkowski's first-degree murder conviction for the death of Michael DiRaimo because he did not bring a weapon and did not plan the killing.

DiRaimo's body was found in May 2011 in a shed in Providence with his carotid artery slashed.

Text messages show DiRaimo supplied drugs to Gumkowski in exchange for sex, and they argued when the victim threatened to expose Gumkowski.

A prosecutor emphasized the ferocity of the killing.

Gumkowski is also serving life for a July 2011 killing in Massachusetts.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com