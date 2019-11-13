Rhode Island mom, boyfriend, charged with child abuse

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after her 15-month old son was treated for what police called for “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

East Providence police said Wednesday 19-year-old Trinity Neal and 22-year-old Jolaon Perry were charged last weekend with first-degree child abuse and cruelty to or neglect of a child.

Police started investigating on Oct. 31 after detectives responded to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of possible child abuse. Neal and Perry had brought the child to the hospital with what were described as blunt force trauma and strangulation injuries.

Both are being held on $20,000 bail and were referred to the public defender’s office.

The boy was released from the hospital and is in the custody of state child welfare authorities.