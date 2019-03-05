Riverside County deputies kill gunman outside hospital

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Riverside County sheriff's deputies have shot and killed a man they say fired shots outside a hospital building.

Sixty-three-year-old Stephen Kaylor of Indio was shot Monday, minutes after 911 calls about a man firing a gun sent deputies to the orthopedic center at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

Kaylor died at the scene. Authorities say he had a handgun.

Other details of the confrontation were not immediately released.

The Desert Sun of Palm Springs says about 80 people were in the orthopedic center and were evacuated once it was safe.