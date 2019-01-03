Police: Robbery, carjacking, chase injure 2 officers, victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a robbery at a north Florida gaming parlor led to a carjacking and high-speed chase that resulted in injuries to two police officers, the carjacking victim and the suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect robbed an arcade at gunpoint Wednesday and then carjacked a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit that reached 100 mph (160 kph).

Investigators say that during the chase the suspect intentionally hit an officer standing outside his patrol car, causing serious injuries. The second officer was injured when he used his patrol car in a failed attempt to stop the suspect.

Another officer was able to force the suspect off the road, where he hit a utility pole.

Officers declined to release any names or specific conditions of the suspect or victims.