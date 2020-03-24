Robbery may have motivated fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say robbery may be the motive behind a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis residence.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the home shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. They found the body of an adult male.

Authorities said the suspects fled before police arrived.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim and shooter knew each other and that robbery may have sparked a confrontation.

Homicide detectives interviewed a number of people at the scene. The victim has not been identified.