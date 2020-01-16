Robbery suspect shot by Missoula police officers has died

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A robbery suspect shot by Missoula police officers has died of his injuries, police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said Thursday.

Officers responded to a reported robbery and assault in a trailer court on Wednesday morning and encountered a man with a gun, Welsh said in a statement. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation for about an hour, but eventually were forced to defend themselves, Welsh said.

The man was shot and taken to a Missoula hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while the shooting is investigated. No officers were injured.

The man's name was not immediately released. Interim Police Chief Mike Colyer was scheduled to release more information Thursday afternoon.