Romanian leader floats harsher penalties for murder, rape

A man casts a shadow outside the Interior Ministry, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, July 26, 2019, next to flowers and candles placed in memory of a 15 year-old girl, killed after after police took 19 hours to locate her after she was kidnapped by a man in southern Romania. The chief of Romania's national police has been fired by Interior Minister Nicolae Moga over the handling of the kidnapping of the teenage girl, who was raped and killed in the southern city of Caracal. less A man casts a shadow outside the Interior Ministry, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, July 26, 2019, next to flowers and candles placed in memory of a 15 year-old girl, killed after after police took 19 hours to ... more Photo: Andreea Alexandru, AP Photo: Andreea Alexandru, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Romanian leader floats harsher penalties for murder, rape 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's prime minister says she is considering a referendum on harsher penalties for crimes like murder, rape and pedophilia in the wake of the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl which shocked the country.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday also called for efforts to reduce the authorities' reaction time in similar cases, after police were criticized for reacting too slowly to the girl's repeated phone calls for help to the country's emergency hotline.

Romania's national police chief was fired Friday over the handling of the case.

Authorities say the suspect in the case, Gheorghe Dinca, has been detained on suspicion of trafficking minors and rape. A court is expected to place him under preliminary arrest for up to 30 days.