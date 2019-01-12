Rosebud police recover cash, drugs and guns in bust

ROSEBUD, S.D. (AP) — Police with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe say they recovered large amounts of cash, drugs and guns during an investigation that extended from the reservation to Nebraska.

The Rapid City Journal reports that more than $40,000 in cash and large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine were found on the reservation and in Valentine, Nebraska.

Police also found firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and body armor.

No further details were available.

