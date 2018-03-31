Now Playing:

The American flag was taken down from the balcony of the US consulate in St. Petersburg, which Russia has ordered closed by Saturday evening. Workers busily loaded boxes and bags onto trucks outside the building during the day. (March 31)

Media: Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian diplomats and their families climbed aboard buses and left their embassy in Washington on Saturday while across the Atlantic, American envoys took down the flag from outside the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg, loaded up boxes, closed the office down and headed home.

The moves were the latest in a spy poisoning case that has escalated East-West tensions, with both sides expelling more than 150 of each other's diplomats from two dozen countries.

Britain has insisted that the Russian government was behind the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter March 4 in the English city of Salisbury, a charge the Russians vehemently deny.

The Tass news agency says all of the 60 Russian diplomats ordered out of the United States were heading for a homebound flight on Saturday night.

In St. Petersburg, workers at the US consulate hurried to meet the Saturday deadline to close the consulate, imposed by Russia just two days earlier. In brief comments to reporters, U.S. Consul-General Thomas Leary said "we are ready to leave."

Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 1of/30

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 30
Two children embrace as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Two children embrace as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 2 of 30
A consulate employee lifts up the U.S. flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The flag was flown at half-mast to mourn victims of Kemerovo fire killing 64 people. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
A consulate employee lifts up the U.S. flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The flag was flown at half-mast to mourn victims of Kemerovo fire killing 64 people. Russia ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 3 of 30
A security guard peeks out the door as Russian police officers guard the entrance, at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
A security guard peeks out the door as Russian police officers guard the entrance, at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 4 of 30
The British Embassy building, foreground, with the Russian Foreign Ministry building, background right, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it has ordered Britain to reduce the number of its diplomats in Moscow to the level that Russia has in London, escalating a diplomatic war with the West over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain. less
The British Embassy building, foreground, with the Russian Foreign Ministry building, background right, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it has ordered Britain ... more
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Image 5 of 30
A consulate employee lifts up the U.S. flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The flag was flown at half-mast to mourn victims of Kemerovo fire killing 64 people. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
A consulate employee lifts up the U.S. flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The flag was flown at half-mast to mourn victims of Kemerovo fire killing 64 people. Russia ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 6 of 30
Men carry boxes and packs out from the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Men carry boxes and packs out from the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance, in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 7 of 30
A security guard carries packs out from the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
A security guard carries packs out from the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 8 of 30
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff to mourn victims of the Kemerovo fire killing 64 people, outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018, with the rising moon in the background. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff to mourn victims of the Kemerovo fire killing 64 people, outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018, with the rising moon in the background. ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 9 of 30
A woman seated behind the bus driver wipes her eye as she and other passengers leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
A woman seated behind the bus driver wipes her eye as she and other passengers leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 10 of 30
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 11 of 30
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 12 of 30
People walk down the driveway from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a bus and other vehicles departed . A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People walk down the driveway from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a bus and other vehicles departed . A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 13 of 30
A bus and other vehicles drive from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
A bus and other vehicles drive from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 14 of 30
People gather as a bus and other vehicles are loaded at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather as a bus and other vehicles are loaded at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 15 of 30
Bus passengers hold up a Russian flag as they leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Bus passengers hold up a Russian flag as they leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 16 of 30
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 17 of 30
People gather to board vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather to board vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 18 of 30
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 19 of 30
People gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 20 of 30
A woman takes a group photograph as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
A woman takes a group photograph as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US ... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 21 of 30
Military cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Military cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 22 of 30
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 23 of 30
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 24 of 30
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg speaks as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg speaks as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 25 of 30
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, 2nd right, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, 2nd right, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 26 of 30
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 27 of 30
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 28 of 30
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 29 of 30
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Image 30 of 30
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, loads a sack onto a truck at the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, loads a sack onto a truck at the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the ... more
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP

A truck with bags and boxes left the consulate in the late afternoon, its driver waving and honking his horn several times. Outside the elegant 19th-century building, someone had placed four yellow tulips and a card from neighbors reading "hope to see you again."

City workers came to inspect the building late Saturday, but it was not clear if all the staff had departed.

Russians watching the activity expressed mixed views on the consulate's closure.

"The American side always knows that we can strike back if we are attacked," said Valentina Petrova, 77.

But 24-year-old Artem Zykov saw it differently.

"Russia should have found different mechanisms to respond without such radical measures," Zykov said.

British officials, meanwhile, said Saturday the government is considering Russia's request for access to the daughter of the former Russian double agent. Russian officials insist they have a legal right to see 33-year-old Yulia Skripal, who lived in Moscow and was visiting her father, Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury when they were attacked with a nerve agent that apparently came through his front door.

The Foreign Office said it was reviewing the Russian request "in line with our obligations under international and domestic law," adding that the government's consideration will include "the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal."

British officials say she is recovering in the hospital while her 66-year-old father remains in critical condition.

The Russian Embassy in London called her recovery "good news" in a tweet Friday and said Russian diplomats had a right to see her under the 1968 Consular Convention.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday also issued lists of questions it wants Britain and France to answer in the case, including to what extent French investigators have been involved in probing the poisoning and why.

Russia contends that Britain is exploiting "Russophobia" to undermine Moscow. On Saturday, its London embassy issued a statement warning Russians travelling to the U.K. that they could be subject to "provocations" including having various items planted in their luggage.

In another illustration of the deteriorating relations, the Russian Embassy in Britain complained about the alleged search of a Russian airliner at London's Heathrow Airport.

The embassy said British Border Forces and Customs officers searched an Aeroflot flight from Moscow on Friday in violation of international rules. In a tweet, the embassy called it "another blatant provocation by the British authorities."

British officials responded Saturday that it's routine to search some incoming flights. Russia has sent a diplomatic note demanding an explanation of the search, which delayed the flight to Moscow.

___

Katz reported from London. Lynn Berry in Washington and Irina Titova in St. Petersburg contributed.