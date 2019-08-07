Russian couple faces loss of child custody after protest

MOSCOW (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy whom Russian prosecutors want to remove from their custody for allegedly taking him to an unauthorized protest have rejected the charges.

Dmitri and Olga Prokazov accused the authorities of doctoring a video that showed a family friend walking with their child during the July 27 protest in the Russian capital that was dispersed by police.

Moscow's children rights ombudsman and other public figures have criticized the prosecutors' move, calling it ungrounded.

Speaking on independent Dozhd TV late Tuesday, Dmitri Prokazov said the couple had gone for a walk across central Moscow and didn't take part in the protest. He insisted that they did nothing wrong by letting a close friend carry their child. The man is now being sought by authorities on charges of inciting riots.