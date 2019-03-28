Russian diplomat accused of espionage quietly leaves Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say a Russian diplomat has quietly left Sweden following the arrest of a computer specialist he allegedly handled as a spy and met for dinner in Stockholm to carry out an act of espionage.

The delay in Moscow recalling the diplomat after he was seen meeting with the Swedish computer specialist had puzzled government officials.

An intelligence report from a European service obtained by The Associated Press identified the diplomat as Yevgeny Umerenko and alleged he served as a "line-x officer," or a specialist in technology espionage.

Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter first named Umerenko.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The computer specialist was arrested on Feb. 26 by Sweden's domestic security agency.

Anna Lundbladh, a spokeswoman for Sweden's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, confirmed Thursday that Umerenko had left the country.