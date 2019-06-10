S. Carolina deputy wounded in head-on crash; driver charged

RED BANK, S.C. (AP) — A deputy of Lexington County, South Carolina, has been severely injured in a head-on crash, and the other driver has been charged with driving under the influence.

The county sheriff's office tells news outlets that 36-year-old Michael Jordan Nichols drove across the center line of a road near Red Bank early Saturday and crashed into Deputy Roy Hall's cruiser. Both men were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Authorities said Hall's injuries weren't considered to be life threatening. The conditions of Hall and Nichols were unclear as of Monday morning.

The state Highway Patrol is investigating. It's unclear if Nichols has a lawyer.