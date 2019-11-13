S Carolina man pleads guilty to $1M federal fraud charge

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling more than $1 million over three years from a company that sells dumpsters.

U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement Tuesday that 39-year-old William Tye Grisel created fake companies to charge the waste management call center Big Red Box for falsified marketing services. Grisel, an information technology manager, was originally indicted on 153 counts of wire fraud and fraud involving a computer. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and has yet to be sentenced. The Justice Department says the maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years.

The State reports Grisel's fictitious company was registered to his father's Texas address and billed Big Red Box up to thousands of dollars per month for work it didn't perform.