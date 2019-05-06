S Carolina man pleads not guilty in fatal boating wreck

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of boating under the influence stemming from a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured several others.

News outlets report 20-year-old Paul Murdaugh entered his plea in a Beaufort County courtroom Monday. Judge Steven John ruled that he could be released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.

Murdaugh was indicted in a February crash of a boat into a bridge near Paris Island. A woman on the boat with Murdaugh, Mallory Beach, was killed and her body was found about a week later.

Murdaugh turned over his passport to prosecutors as a condition of his release. He is prohibited from leaving the five counties that make up the 14th Judicial Circuit without the judge's permission.