SC coroner: Cause of pregnant woman's death not natural

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating the death of a pregnant woman, whose body was found in a lake.

Police tell news outlets that Spartanburg police are investigating the death of the woman, whose body was found Friday in a Duncan Park lake by two people walking along a trail.

County coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the woman as 23-year-old Brechue Fararri Wiles of Spartanburg. The coroner said Wiles was pregnant.

While Clevenger says police asked him not to release details about the cause of death, he did say that the cause wasn't natural.

Spartanburg police Maj. Art Littlejohn says the investigation so far indicates the public isn't in danger.