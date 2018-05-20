SC doctor charged with manslaughter wants to return to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter wants to return to work now that his medical license is restored, the physician's attorney said.

The State of Columbia reports the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners suspended the license of hip surgeon Adam Lazzarini after he was charged earlier this month. However, the licensing board said Friday that Lazzarini is "in good standing."

Lazzarini wants to return to work at Lexington Medical Center, attorney Eric Bland said. "Everybody doesn't need to jump to conclusions," Bland said. "He's still a doctor and has the right to practice medicine."

A hospital spokeswoman said Friday that Lazzarini "remains on leave."

Lazzarini is charged in the death of William Holland, who was shot Oct. 9 at Lazzarini's house in Cayce. Police first said the shooting was an accident.

On May 1, paramedics found Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Biery, unresponsive at the couple's home. She later died. Results of her autopsy have not been released.

While investigating Biery's death, police said they found evidence indicating Lazzarini had lied about how Holland died. The deaths of Lazzarini's wife and Holland are related, they said.

Lazzarini was then charged in Holland's death.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com