San Francisco pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run dies

FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, a crashed pedicab is seen on the Embarcadero in San Francisco after authorities said a hit-and-run driver crashed into it, injuring several people. A pedicab driver who was critically hurt last month by a hit-and-run driver while transporting a family of four along San Francisco's waterfront has died. San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew says Kevin Manning died from his injuries Monday, July 9, 2018.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A pedicab driver who was critically hurt last month by a hit-and-run driver along San Francisco's waterfront has died.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew says 66-year-old Kevin Manning died from his injuries Monday night.

Manning was admitted to the hospital on June 27 along with a woman and two children. The four were hurt when a sedan smashed into them in the pedicab. The woman and her children were later released.

The crash happened along San Francisco's embarcadero, a long, wide stretch of walkway that links restaurants and tourist attractions and is typically crowded with joggers, cyclists, walkers and tourists.

Police are still searching for the driver of a Honda Civic seen swerving through traffic shortly before the crash. The department posted video of the vehicle.