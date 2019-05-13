https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Scottsdale-police-Suspect-jailed-in-elderly-13842430.php
Scottsdale police: Suspect jailed in elderly woman's murder
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale police say they're investigating the death of an elderly woman and a suspect is in custody.
Police say the incident occurred Monday in a neighborhood near 64th Street and Osborn Road.
They didn't immediately release any details except to say it's a homicide case.
The name and age of the victim and the manner of death weren't immediately released.
Police also have yet to release the name of the suspect.
