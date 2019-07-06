Search for suspected SUV thief locks down crowded Vail hotel

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A man is under arrest for allegedly stealing an SUV from a valet at knifepoint at a hotel in Vail, keeping hotels guests and partygoers in place while officers searched for him during one of the mountain resort town's busiest weekends.

Police say 33-year-old Evan E. Reichert of Denver stole a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban at the Vail Marriott Mountain Residences Friday night, crashed into a fence behind the neighboring Ritz Carlton and ran back into the Marriott as officers chased him.

Police chief Dwight Henninger said hotel security helped keep everyone attending a Bravo! Vail music festival event in the ballroom in place and hotels guests in their rooms as officers searched the sold-out hotel for about two hours before finding Reichert.

It's not known if he has an attorney.