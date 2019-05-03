Search on for hit-run driver, pickup that hit Nevada trooper

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are looking for a hit-and-run driver and a pickup truck that appeared to accelerate before hitting a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.

Trooper Travis Smaka said Friday the trooper who was hit escaped serious injury when he was struck by the pickup while he and a Las Vegas police officer were investigating a wrong-way driver stopped early Thursday on Boulder Highway southeast of downtown.

Smaka says investigators think the pickup driver intentionally struck the trooper, because the trooper's body-worn camera recorded the sound of the pickup engine revving moments before impact.

The truck kept going.

Smaka says it was described as a dark-colored, newer model pickup with four doors and a short cargo bed.