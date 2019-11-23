Journalist briefly abducted in Mexico’s Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was kidnapped Friday in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, one of the most dangerous for reporters in the country, but authorities said in the evening that he was found alive.

The state Public Security Department reported via Twitter that Carlos Guillermo García, director of the online newspaper El Clarin, was abducted from his home in Nanchital de Lazaro Cardenas del Rio, on the outskirts of the port city of Coatzacoalcos.

Less than a half-hour later, department Secretary Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado announced that security forces were able to “rescue” García and another person in Nanchital. He did not immediately give further details.

The state government confirmed the rescue and urged prosecutors to continue investigation.

Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest nations for reporters.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says 52 have been killed in the country since 1992 for motives confirmed as related to their work, including five this year.