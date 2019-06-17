Search warrant cites synagogue shooter's hatred of Judaism

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A search warrant says the sole suspect in a Southern California synagogue shooting told an investigator that he adopted his hatred of Judaism 18 months before the fatal attack.

John T. Earnest also told a San Diego Sheriff's detective that that he was inspired by Adolf Hitler and the suspected gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting last March.

The search warrant offers a few new details about the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27, which killed one woman and injured three.

Police officers found a helmet with a camera on it in Earnest's car when he was arrested. It was previously known that Earnest said on the 8chan website that he planned to stream the attack live on Facebook.