Seattle man, 25, gets 5 years for molesting kids he watched

SEATTLE (AP) — A 25-year-old Seattle baby sitter charged with molesting three children in his care has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The SeattlePI.com reports that Colin Cutler was sentenced in King County Superior Court Tuesday after pleading guilty in August to child molestation and assault.

Cutler, a University of Washington student, was accused of groping two 9-year-old boys and a 7-year-old girl he regularly watched.

Families hired Cutler through Care.com, a popular service that matches families with caregivers.

The company told police it blacklisted Cutler from the service and notified families about the accusations against him. Care.com previously called the incident deeply troubling and said it cooperated with police.

Defense lawyer Brad Meryhew told the court that Cutler "recognizes that he lacks insight and needs help."