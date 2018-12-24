Second Georgia man charged in fatal shooting of bystanders

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they've arrested a second suspect in the fatal shootings of two bystanders during a convenience store robbery in Macon.

The Macon Telegraph reports 23-year-old Kaylen Devon Johnson was jailed Friday on charges including murder and street gang participation. He's accused of taking part in the April slayings of Marlon Jermaine Williams and Ann Kathleen Leonard.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 44-year-old Williams was killed by a spray of bullets as he fled the store. It says the same spray of bullets traveled over 300 yards and struck the 75-year-old Leonard dead in her kitchen.

A parolee arrested on drug and traffic offenses, 23-year-old Devantae Lajerian Lundy, was charged in April with murder in their deaths.

It's unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com