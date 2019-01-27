Second man arrested in deadly Thanksgiving home invasion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police in the northern Indiana city of Fort Wayne have arrested a second person in the fatal shooting of three people during an apparent home invasion on Thanksgiving night.

Police said Sunday that 22-year-old Gerald Pinkston was arrested without incident early Sunday at a home in the city. He's being held on three counts of murder and one count of criminal recklessness.

A warrant for Pinkston's arrest was issued Nov. 30 but he remained at large until Sunday.

Pinkston is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jevonn Johnson, 20-year-old Colton D. Messmer and 21-year-old Tracey A. Andrews and the non-fatal shootings of two others. Kameron Joyner awaits trial on three counts of murder and other charges.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Pinkston.