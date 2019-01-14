Second trial begins for inmates in Delaware prison riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The second in a series of trials for 18 inmates charged in a deadly Delaware prison riot began with defense attorneys telling jurors that prosecutors will rely on testimony from convicted criminals who can't be trusted.

Obadiah Miller, John Bramble, Kevin Berry and Abednego Baynes are all charged with murder, kidnapping and other crimes in the February 2017 riot. Prison guard Steven Floyd was killed and three other staffers taken hostage during the riot.

Prosecutors are relying heavily on testimony from some of the 108 other inmates who were in the building during the riot but weren't among those charged.

Defense attorneys told jurors Monday that they can expect conflicting and unsubstantiated testimony against their clients.

The first trial, of three inmates, resulted in one murder conviction.