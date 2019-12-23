Security guard killed in Alabama bar shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) — A late-night fight at a bar in south Alabama left a security guard dead, police said.

A statement released by the Enterprise Police Department on its Facebook page said a large group of people got into an altercation at the Daleville Lounge early Sunday. Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy was shot in the back and died at a hospital.

Police identified Franklin as a security worker but they haven't released details about what happened, and they haven't announced any arrests in the killing.