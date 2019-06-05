Semi driver charged in fatal crash

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a semi involved in a fatal crash near the Missouri River last fall has been charged with negligent homicide.

Authorities say James Whitcomb was driving on Highway 85 last October when he crashed into a pickup truck, pushing it into another vehicle and killing Terry Lynn. A criminal complaint says Whitcomb told a witness at the scene that he knew his brakes weren't working properly. An inspection of the semi confirmed that.

Whitcomb received a criminal summons Tuesday. He's scheduled for a bond hearing June 14 in Northwest District Court in Watford City. It's not known if Whitcomb has hired an attorney.