Sentencing scheduled for man in Planet Fitness attack

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The sentencing has been scheduled for later this month for a man convicted of attacking a woman outside of a New Hampshire fitness club.

Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, was convicted Thursday on a second-degree felony assault charge and three misdemeanor assault charges.

Both sides agreed the motive was revenge; the woman's then-boyfriend stole a safe containing $30,000 from Lamonde on New Year's Day 2016.

Police say the 23-year-old Lamonde parked outside a Planet Fitness in Rochester for nearly eight hours last year before attacking the 18-year-old woman as she got off work there. It was caught on surveillance video.

Lamonde's sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 29 in Strafford County Superior Court.