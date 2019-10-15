Sequim woman held on $1M bail in neighbor's death

SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a Sequim woman accused of trying to kill a neighbor she was dating.

The Peninsula Daily News reports 48-year-old Larisa Dietz was arrested last week for investigation of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with domestic violence for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Ricky McGowan with a knife.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brian Coughenour set Dietz's bail at $1 million.

Authorities responded to a medical emergency at a Sequim apartment complex Tuesday evening. Sequim Police Department Staff Sgt. Sean Madison says medics found McGowan with stab wounds. Police arrested Larisa Dietz Wednesday.

Hospital officials said McGowan was listed in satisfactory condition Saturday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

