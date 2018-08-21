Settlement approved in LA shooting of homeless black man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has approved a $1.9 million settlement stemming from the fatal police shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row.

A federal jury in May found two LAPD officers liable for damages in the 2015 shooting death of Charly "Africa" Keunang.

City News Service reports Tuesday's approval came on a 10-1 vote — with Councilman Joe Buscaino, a former police officer, casting the lone dissenting vote.

The settlement resolves all fees, costs and claims and closes any future litigation over Keunang's death.

Prosecutors in 2016 opted against charging the officers with a crime. The district attorney said the shooting was justified because Keunang had reached for an officer's gun.

Protests erupted around the city after a bystander's video of the shooting was posted online.