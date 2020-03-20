Sex offender pleads guilty in attempted child abduction case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A registered Nebraska sex offender has pleaded guilty to several counts in what prosecutors say was a scheme to abduct and sexually assault a child.

Robert Williams, 35, pleaded guilty this week to first-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to commit sexual assault, the Omaha World-Herald reported Friday.

Police have said Williams and another man tried to kidnap three girls — ranging in age from 5 to 15 — on separate occasions one day last May. All three girls managed to escape, even though the 15-year-old told officers she was chased for two blocks.

Police said Williams, who was on supervised release at the time on a child pornography conviction, told investigators he was “on the hunt” for children to sexually assault.

The first-degree sexual assault count stems from a fourth case of Williams sexually assaulting a girl younger than 12 that he knew, prosecutors said.

Williams faces up to 190 years in prison when he is sentenced in May. The second man suspected in the abduction attempts is undergoing psychiatric evaluations to see if he is competent to stand trial.