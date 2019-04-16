Sexual predator patient gets 16 years for sexual battery

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for trying to kiss a Kansas psychiatric hospital staff member on the lips while he was a patient in the facility's sexual predator treatment program.

The Great Bend Tribune reports that Russell McFarland was sentenced Monday for aggravated sexual battery. Testimony during his trial indicated that in Mary 2018, he followed a 19-year-old female staff member at Larned State Hospital into a staff-only area of the hospital, forced her into a corner and tried to kiss her. Another patient intervened and the staff member was able to get free.

Court-appointed counsel Charles Pike argued for a shorter sentence, saying the degree of harm was less than normally seen for this type of conviction.

Information from: Great Bend (Kan.) Tribune, http://www.gbtribune.com