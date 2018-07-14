A Pakistani mourns over a dead body of his family member who is killed in a bomb attack, at a mortuary in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. Underscoring the security threat, two bombs exploded Friday killing many people in the latest election related violence to hit Pakistan. The first bomb that killed four people exploded in northwest Pakistan near the election rally of a senior politician from an Islamist party who is running for parliament from the northwestern town of Bannu. less
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
People taking bodies of bombing victims to their villages for burial at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. In an attack in the nearby southwestern Baluchistan town of Mastung, Siraj Raisani a candidate in the provincial parliament, died when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid scores of supporters who had gathered at a rally. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the blast.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
Police use force to disperse supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who gathered to see him in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter, Maryam, to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
People hold an injured supporter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after a clash with police in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
People shift injured persons to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
Pakistani volunteers rush injured persons to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
Shahbaz Sharif, brother of Pakistani former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leaves for airport in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
A man talks on a phone sitting next to a body of his family member killed in a bomb attack, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
People rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
People rush an injured person to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Arshad Butt, AP
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in custody a day after the deadliest attacks in Pakistan's troubled election campaign killed more than 130 people, including a candidate.
In the southwestern province of Baluchistan, a suicide bomber killed 128 people Friday, including a politician running for a provincial legislature. Four others died in a strike in Pakistan's northwest, spreading panic in the country.
The attacks came hours before Sharif returned from London along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail.
He was taken into custody to serve his sentence however he is expected to appeal and seek bail. It wasn't clear when his appeal would be filed but he has until Monday.