Sheriff: 3 arrested in killing during robbery and shootout
Published 10:34 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged two teens and a third man with murder in the killing of a 36-year-old South Carolina man in a shootout during a robbery.
Lexington County deputies said 21-year-old Correy Brown, a 17-year-old man charged as an adult and a teen under 17 currently charged as a juvenile are all in custody.
Sheriff Jay Koon says the men tried to rob 36-year-old Brian Rogers at a Columbia apartment on March 18.
Koon said in a statement that Rogers shot at the men and they fired back. Rogers was killed and the men were not hurt.
The sheriff says deputies are looking for a fourth man, 22-year-old Breondre Johnson, on a charge of accessory after the fact.
It wasn't known if the men arrested have attorneys.
